Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv to deliver keynote address at National Catholic Mission and Identity Symposium

The Bishop of Parramatta, Most Rev Vincent Van Long Nguyen OFM Conv will speak on the challenges of promoting Catholic Mission and Identity for the 21st Century at a major gathering of leaders in Catholic education in Sydney next month.

Alongside Bishop Long will be a diverse range of prominent speakers from Catholic Education, including the internationally respected theologian and anthropologist, Rev Dr Gerald Arbuckle SM and prominent writers on religious education and mission, Professor Therese D’Orsa, Dr Jill Gowdie and Dr Patricia Hindmarsh.

It will bring together bishops and theologians, principals and aspiring principals, religious education coordinators and school board members and trustees to discuss fresh ways of fostering the unique mission and identity of Catholic schools in an increasingly secular society.

The one day symposium on 18 October is being hosted by BBI-The Australian Institute of Catholic Education at Curzon Hall in Marsfield in Sydney’s north-west.

This inaugural symposium will provide a unique opportunity for leaders in Catholic education from across Australia to network and explore outstanding peer leadership practice in Catholic mission and identity and apply insights to their own school context.

Two new Vaughan Publishing books will be launched at the event by Dr Paul Sharkey, himself an author in the Mission and Education Series: Dr Jill Gowdie’s Stirring the Soul for Catholic Education and Dr Patricia Hindmarsh’s Educator’s Guide to Catholic Curriculum.

Participants in the event will also be able to apply for NESA accreditation, allowing them to count the symposium as part of their professional development hours in a Catholic school.

