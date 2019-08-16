Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Friday 16 August
Celebrates Mass and attends dinner with the deacons and their spouses, Corpus Christi Chapel, Parramatta
Sunday 18 August
Attends Holy Hour at Holy Spirit Seminary, Harris Park
Monday 21 August
Attends the CEDP Schools Council, Parramatta
Thursday 22 – Sunday 25 August
Attends the ACBC Plenary Council Working Group
Friday 23 August
Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Our Lady of the Rosary, St Marys
Tuesday 27 August
Attends the Christian Brothers Oceania Province Gathering, Baulkham Hills
Wednesday 28 August
Attends the Jesuit Refugee Services Meeting, Westmead
Wednesday 28 August
Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Matthew’s Parish, Windsor
Thursday 29 August
Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Matthew’s Parish, Windsor
Friday 30 August
Attends the Youth Eco Summit 2019 for Caritas Australia, Strathfield
Friday 30 August
Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Saturday 31 August
Attends the Diocesan Pastoral Council, Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes
Sunday 1 September
Celebrates Mass at St Luke’s Catholic Community, Marsden Park
Tuesday 3 September
Attends the September Launch of the Bishops Conference Social Justice Statement, Mary MacKillop Centre, North Sydney
Wednesday 4 September
Celebrates Mass for the Canon Law Society Australia and New Zealand Mass, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Friday 6 September – Sunday 8 September
Attends the 2019 National Catholic Prison Chaplains Gathering, Melbourne
Wednesday 11 September
Celebrates Mass for the 20th Anniversary Mass of Holy Cross Catholic Primary School, Glenwood
Friday 13 September 2019
Celebrates the Annual CCD Mass, St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Parish, Marayong
Sunday 15 September
Attends Holy Hour at Holy Spirit Seminary, Harris Park
