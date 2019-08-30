Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Friday 30 August

Attends the Youth Eco Summit 2019 for Caritas Australia, Strathfield

Friday 30 August at 7pm

Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Saturday 31 August at 9.30am

Attends the Diocesan Pastoral Council Meeting, Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes

Sunday 1 September at 10am

Celebrates Mass at St Luke’s Catholic Community, Marsden Park

Tuesday 3 September at 9.30am

Attends the September Launch of the Bishops Conference Social Justice Statement, Mary MacKillop Centre, North Sydney

Wednesday 4 September at 5.30pm

Celebrates Mass for the Canon Law Society Australia and New Zealand Mass, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Friday 6 September – Sunday 8 September

Attends the 2019 National Catholic Prison Chaplains Gathering, Melbourne

Tuesday 10 September at 7.30pm

Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation for Adults at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Wednesday 11 September at 9.30am

Celebrates Mass for the 20th Anniversary Mass of Holy Cross Catholic Primary School, Glenwood

Friday 13 September at 11am

Celebrates the Annual CCD Mass, St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Parish, Marayong

Sunday 15 September at 5pm

Attends Holy Hour at Holy Spirit Seminary, Harris Park

Tuesday 17 September at 6pm

Attends the CCD Long Service Awards Dinner, Blacktown

Wednesday 18 September at 11am

Celebrates Mass for the Commission of 2020 Student Leadership Team at Xavier Catholic College, Llandilo

Friday 20 September 2019 at 9am

Celebrates Mass for Mercy Day at Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta

Saturday 21 September at 9.30am

Celebrates Mass for celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Penafrancia (Filipino Chaplaincy) at St Nicholas of Myra Parish, Penrith

Tuesday 24 – Wednesday 25 September

Attends the Bishops Commission for Social Justice, Mary Mackillop Place, North Sydney

Posted on 30 August 2019.