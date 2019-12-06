Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 7 December – Wednesday 11 December
Attending the Australian Catholic Youth Festival 2019, Perth
Thursday 12 December at 12.30pm
Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Friday 13 December from 10.30am
Celebrates the Thanksgiving Mass and attends the Christmas Celebration with all Diocese of Parramatta staff
Sunday 22 December at 10.00am
Celebrates Mass at St Luke’s Catholic Community, Marsden Park
Wednesday 25 December at Midnight
Celebrates Mass of the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Wednesday 25 December at 11.00am
Celebrates Mass of the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Thursday 26 December 2019 – Thursday 2 January 2020
No official engagements during this period
Posted on 6 December 2019