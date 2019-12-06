Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 7 December – Wednesday 11 December

Attending the Australian Catholic Youth Festival 2019, Perth

Thursday 12 December at 12.30pm

Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Friday 13 December from 10.30am

Celebrates the Thanksgiving Mass and attends the Christmas Celebration with all Diocese of Parramatta staff

Sunday 22 December at 10.00am

Celebrates Mass at St Luke’s Catholic Community, Marsden Park

Wednesday 25 December at Midnight

Celebrates Mass of the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Wednesday 25 December at 11.00am

Celebrates Mass of the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Thursday 26 December 2019 – Thursday 2 January 2020

No official engagements during this period

Posted on 6 December 2019