Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 18 January at 5.30pm
Celebrates Vigil Mass at the Parish of Baulkham Hills, Baulkham Hills
Sunday 19 January at 6.00pm
Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Thursday 23 January
Celebrates the Jubilee Mass and Celebrations for Professed Sisters for the Sisters of St Joseph NSW Region at St Joseph’s Retreat Centre, Baulkham Hills
Friday 24 January at 9.15am
Attends the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta System leaders Day at Rosehill Racecourse
Saturday 25 January at 6.00pm
Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill
Sunday 26 January at 10.00am
Celebrates Mass at St Bernadette’s Parish, Lalor Park
Friday 31 January at 6.30pm
Attends the One Year Reunion Dinner of World Youth Day 2019
Saturday 1 February at 12.00pm
Meets with the Sisters of the Good Samaritan, Homebush
Sunday 2 February at 9.30am
Celebrates Mass at St Paul the Apostle Parish, Winston Hills
Friday 7 February at 9.30am
Celebrates the Opening of the School Year Mass at Patrician Brothers College, Blacktown
Saturday 8 February at 6.00pm
Celebrates Vigil Mass at St John the Evangelist Parish, Riverstone
Sunday 9 February at 10.30am
Celebrates Mass at St Andrew the Apostle Parish, Marayong
Wednesday 12 February at 10.30am
Attends the LIFTED! Live Junior, Years 5 and 6 Primary School Student Leaders with Catholic Youth Parramatta at West HQ, Rooty Hill
Thursday 13 February at 10.30am
Attends the LIFTED! Leaders, Year 12 College Student Leaders Gathering with Catholic Youth Parramatta at West HQ, Rooty Hill
Friday 14 February at 11.30am
Celebrates the Opening of the School Year Mass with the Prefect Commissioning at St Dominic’s College, Kingswood
Saturday 15 February at 6.00pm
Celebrates Vigil Mass at Sacred Heart Parish, Mt Druitt South
Sunday 16 February at 11.00am
Celebrates Mass for the Commencement of the Seminary Year at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Posted on 17 January 2020