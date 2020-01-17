Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 18 January at 5.30pm

Celebrates Vigil Mass at the Parish of Baulkham Hills, Baulkham Hills

Sunday 19 January at 6.00pm

Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Thursday 23 January

Celebrates the Jubilee Mass and Celebrations for Professed Sisters for the Sisters of St Joseph NSW Region at St Joseph’s Retreat Centre, Baulkham Hills

Friday 24 January at 9.15am

Attends the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta System leaders Day at Rosehill Racecourse

Saturday 25 January at 6.00pm

Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill

Sunday 26 January at 10.00am

Celebrates Mass at St Bernadette’s Parish, Lalor Park

Friday 31 January at 6.30pm

Attends the One Year Reunion Dinner of World Youth Day 2019

Saturday 1 February at 12.00pm

Meets with the Sisters of the Good Samaritan, Homebush

Sunday 2 February at 9.30am

Celebrates Mass at St Paul the Apostle Parish, Winston Hills

Friday 7 February at 9.30am

Celebrates the Opening of the School Year Mass at Patrician Brothers College, Blacktown

Saturday 8 February at 6.00pm

Celebrates Vigil Mass at St John the Evangelist Parish, Riverstone

Sunday 9 February at 10.30am

Celebrates Mass at St Andrew the Apostle Parish, Marayong

Wednesday 12 February at 10.30am

Attends the LIFTED! Live Junior, Years 5 and 6 Primary School Student Leaders with Catholic Youth Parramatta at West HQ, Rooty Hill

Thursday 13 February at 10.30am

Attends the LIFTED! Leaders, Year 12 College Student Leaders Gathering with Catholic Youth Parramatta at West HQ, Rooty Hill

Friday 14 February at 11.30am

Celebrates the Opening of the School Year Mass with the Prefect Commissioning at St Dominic’s College, Kingswood

Saturday 15 February at 6.00pm

Celebrates Vigil Mass at Sacred Heart Parish, Mt Druitt South

Sunday 16 February at 11.00am

Celebrates Mass for the Commencement of the Seminary Year at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Posted on 17 January 2020