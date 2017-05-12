Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 13 May 2017

Celebrates Mass at Sts Hoan-Thien Vietnamese Catholic Community Centre, Keysborough Victiora on the occassion of the 100th Anniversary of the Apparitions of Our Lady in Fatima Portugal.

Tuesday 16 May 2017

Attends Catholic Mission Conference, Sydney.

Wednesday 17 May 2017

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Catholic Schools Council.

Thursday 18 May 2017

Convenes meeting of the College of Consultors.

Friday 19 May 2017

Delivers keynote address Wollongong Catholic Dinner – “Bishop’s Refugee Story”

Saturday 20 May 2017

Celebrates Thanksgiving Mass for 35th Anniversary of Gia Dinh Den Ta Movement, St Mary Queen of Heaven Parish, 15 Georges Crescent, Georges Hall.

Sunday 21 May 2017

Celebrates Mass at Mt Schoenstatt May Pilgrimage, Mt Schoenstatt, Mulgoa at 10.30 am.

Eucharistic Procession May Pilgrimage, Mt Schoenstatt Shrine, Mulgoa at 2.00 pm.

Tuesday 23 May 2017

Attends Student Leaders Gathering St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Parramatta at 9.30 am.

Thursday 25 May 2017

Celebrates Mass at Gilroy Day Mass and Blessing of School Library at Gilroy Catholic College at 10am.

Saturday 27 May 2017

Attends Gathering of Religious, OLMC College, Parramatta.

Wednesday 31 May 2017

Attends Safeguarding Seminar, Parramatta.

