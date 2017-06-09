Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 11th June 2017 at 11:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity with the conferral of Confirmation at Sacred Heart Parish, Luddenham.

Tuesday 13th June 2017 at 9:00am

Delivers an address to the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary Province Assembly at St Joseph’s Centre for Reflective Living, Baulkham Hills.

Tuesday 13th June 2017 at 4:00pm

Meets with the Superior General of the Missionary Society of St Paul at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Tuesday 13th June 2017 at 7:30pm

Celebrates Pontifical Mass with the Institution of Acolytes at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Wednesday 14th June 2017 at 11:00am

Celebrates Pontifical Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Reverend Maurice McNamara at Bede Polding College, South Windsor.

Thursday 15th June 2017

Chairs a meeting of the Council of Priests and College of Consultors at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Friday 16th June 2017 at 10:00am

Launches the book ‘Of Labour and Liberty’ by Mr Race Mathew’s at the Whitlam Institute, Rydalmere.

Friday 16th June 2017 at 4:45pm

Attends Iftar event at Granville Youth and Community Centre.

Sunday 18th June 2017 at 9:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the Solemnity of Corpus Christi on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of Corpus Christi Parish, Cranebrook.

Tuesday 20th June 2017 at 7:00pm

Celebrates Mass for the Conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill.

Wednesday 21st June 2017 at 10:30am

Meets with Deans of the Diocese of Parramatta at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Wednesday 21st June 2017 at 2:00pm

Meets with Episcopal Vicars of the Diocese of Parramatta at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Wednesday 21st June 2017 at 7:30pm

Celebrates Votive Mass of St Anthony of Padua in the presence of the relic of St Anthony of Padua at St Anthony of Padua Parish, Toongabbie.

Thursday 22nd June 2017 at 12:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Mountains Deanery.

Thursday 22nd June 2017 at 7:00pm

Celebrates Ritual Mass for the Conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill.

Saturday 24th June 2017 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 12th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the Rite of Instillation of Fr Robert William as Parish Priest at St Matthew’s Parish, Windsor.

Sunday 25th June 2017 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 12th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the admission to Candidacy for Holy Orders at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Thursday 29th June 2017

Visits St John of God Hospitals at Richmond and Hawkesbury.

Saturday 1st July 2017 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 13th Sunday in Ordinary Time on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of St Margaret Mary Parish, Merrylands.

Sunday 2nd July 2017 at 9:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 13th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Paul the Apostle Parish, Winston Hills.

Tuesday 4th July 2017 at 6:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Saturday 8th July 2017

Commences Annual Leave.

