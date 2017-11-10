Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Tuesday 14th November 2017 at 2:00pm

Blesses Chisolm Cottage, Westmead

Wednesday 15th November 2017 at 10:30am

Meets with Heads of Agencies of the Diocese of Parramatta at the Chancery Office, Parramatta

Wednesday 15th November 2017 at 2:00pm

Meets with Episcopal Vicars of the Diocese of Parramatta at the Chancery Office, Parramatta

Wednesday 15th November 2017 at 7:00pm

Celebrates Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Margaret’s Mary’s Parish, Merrylands

Thursday 16th November 2017 at 9:00am

Attends a meeting of the Bishops of the Province of New South Wales and the Archdiocese of Canberra and Goulburn

Friday 17th November 2017 at 11:00am

Meets with Deans of the Diocese of Parramatta at the Chancery Office, Parramatta

Sunday 19th November 2017 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Sunday 19th November 2017 at 3:00pm

Celebrates Mass for the Vietnamese Martyrs at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Thursday 23rd November 2017 at 10:30am

Attends a meeting of the Clergy Support Foundation at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Parramatta

Thursday 23rd November 2017 at 2:00pm

Convenes a meeting of the College of Consultors

Saturday 25th November 2017 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Vigil of the Solemnity of Christ the King with the Rite of Ordination to the Diaconate of Mr Galbert Albino

Sunday 26th November 2017 at 10:00am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of Christ the King of the Universe at Christ the King Parish, North Rocks

Sunday 26th November 2017 at 3:00pm

Attends Mass of the Solemnity of Christ the King of the Universe on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Ordination to the Priesthood of Reverend Renato Paras at St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill

Monday 27th November 2017

Friday 1st December 2017 – Attends the Plenary Meeting of the Australian Catholic Bishop’s Conference at Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney

Saturday 2nd December 2017 at 6:30pm

Delivers an address to the 3rd Annual Ecumenical Peace Dinner at Parramatta Mission, Parramatta

Sunday 3rd December 2017 at 2:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the First Sunday of Advent with the Catholic Charismatic Renewal at St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill

Tuesday 5th December 2017 at 6:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta

Wednesday 6th December 2017 at 4:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Parramatta Diocesan Schools Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Wednesday 6th December 2017 at 6:00pm

Attends a meeting of the CatholicCare Social Services Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Thursday 7th December 2017 – Saturday 9th December 2017

Attends the Australian Catholic Youth Festival at Homebush

