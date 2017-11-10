Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Tuesday 14th November 2017 at 2:00pm
Blesses Chisolm Cottage, Westmead
Wednesday 15th November 2017 at 10:30am
Meets with Heads of Agencies of the Diocese of Parramatta at the Chancery Office, Parramatta
Wednesday 15th November 2017 at 2:00pm
Meets with Episcopal Vicars of the Diocese of Parramatta at the Chancery Office, Parramatta
Wednesday 15th November 2017 at 7:00pm
Celebrates Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Margaret’s Mary’s Parish, Merrylands
Thursday 16th November 2017 at 9:00am
Attends a meeting of the Bishops of the Province of New South Wales and the Archdiocese of Canberra and Goulburn
Friday 17th November 2017 at 11:00am
Meets with Deans of the Diocese of Parramatta at the Chancery Office, Parramatta
Sunday 19th November 2017 at 11:00am
Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Sunday 19th November 2017 at 3:00pm
Celebrates Mass for the Vietnamese Martyrs at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Thursday 23rd November 2017 at 10:30am
Attends a meeting of the Clergy Support Foundation at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Parramatta
Thursday 23rd November 2017 at 2:00pm
Convenes a meeting of the College of Consultors
Saturday 25th November 2017 at 6:00pm
Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Vigil of the Solemnity of Christ the King with the Rite of Ordination to the Diaconate of Mr Galbert Albino
Sunday 26th November 2017 at 10:00am
Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of Christ the King of the Universe at Christ the King Parish, North Rocks
Sunday 26th November 2017 at 3:00pm
Attends Mass of the Solemnity of Christ the King of the Universe on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Ordination to the Priesthood of Reverend Renato Paras at St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill
Monday 27th November 2017
Friday 1st December 2017 – Attends the Plenary Meeting of the Australian Catholic Bishop’s Conference at Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney
Saturday 2nd December 2017 at 6:30pm
Delivers an address to the 3rd Annual Ecumenical Peace Dinner at Parramatta Mission, Parramatta
Sunday 3rd December 2017 at 2:00pm
Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the First Sunday of Advent with the Catholic Charismatic Renewal at St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill
Tuesday 5th December 2017 at 6:00pm
Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta
Wednesday 6th December 2017 at 4:00pm
Attends a meeting of the Parramatta Diocesan Schools Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.
Wednesday 6th December 2017 at 6:00pm
Attends a meeting of the CatholicCare Social Services Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.
Thursday 7th December 2017 – Saturday 9th December 2017
Attends the Australian Catholic Youth Festival at Homebush
