Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 25th November 2017 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Vigil of the Solemnity of Christ the King with the Rite of Ordination to the Diaconate of Mr Galbert Albino.

Sunday 26th November 2017 at 10:00am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of Christ the King of the Universe at Christ the King Parish, North Rocks.

Sunday 26th November 2017 at 3:00pm

Attends Mass of the Solemnity of Christ the King of the Universe on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Ordination to the Priesthood of Reverend Renato Paras at St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill.

Monday 27th November 2017 – Friday 1st December 2017

Attends the Plenary Meeting of the Australian Catholic Bishop’s Conference at Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney.

Saturday 2nd December 2017 at 6:30pm

Delivers an address to the 3rd Annual Ecumenical Peace Dinner at Parramatta Mission, Parramatta.

Sunday 3rd December 2017 at 2:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the First Sunday of Advent with the Catholic Charismatic Renewal at St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill.

Tuesday 5th December 2017 at 6:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Wednesday 6th December 2017 at 4:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Parramatta Diocesan Schools Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Wednesday 6th December 2017 at 6:00pm

Attends a meeting of the CatholicCare Social Services Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Thursday 7th December 2017 – Saturday 9th December 2017

Attends the Australian Catholic Youth Festival at Homebush.

Sunday 10th December 2017 at 9:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Second Sunday of Advent with the Rite of Acceptance to Candidacy to Holy Orders of Mr Jessie Balorio at Sacred Heart Church, Warragamba.

Tuesday 12th December 2017 at 6:30pm

Hosts the combined Committees and Councils Christmas Party for the Diocese of Parramatta.

Friday 15th December 2017 at 12:00pm

Celebrates Mass for the Parish Secretaries of the Diocese of Parramatta at St Joseph’s Centre for Reflective Learning, Baulkham Hills.

Saturday 16th December 2017 at 10:30am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Ritual Mass of Ordination to the Priesthood of Rev Shinto Francis at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Posted on 24 November 2017.