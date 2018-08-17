Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Engagements of Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, in August and September 2018.
Sr Louise McKeogh FMA and Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv. Image: Diocese of Parramatta.

 

Saturday 18th August 2018 at 3:00pm 

Delivers an address and presents on discussion panel on Migrant’s and Refugee’s and the Light of Christ Centre, Waitara.

Saturday 18thAugust 2018 at 5:00pm 

Celebrates Mass for the 20thSunday in Ordinary Time at Our Lady of the Rosary Cathedral, Waitara.

Sunday 19th August 2018 at 11:00am 

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 20thSunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 19th August 2018 at 5:00pm 

Attends the Come and See event at the Seminary of the Holy Spirit, Harris Park.

Tuesday 21st August 2018 at 10:30am 

Attends a the NSW Professional Standard Liaison Committee Meeting at the Polding Centre, Sydney.

Friday 24th August 2018 at 7:00pm 

Celebrates Ritual Mass for the Conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Saturday 25th August 2018 at 6:00pm 

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass for the 21stSunday in Ordinary Time at St Joseph’s Church, Megalong Valley.

Sunday 26th August 2018 at 9:30am 

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the 21stSunday in Ordinary Time at Sacred Heart Church, Blackheath.

Monday 27th August 2018 – Thursday 30thAugust 2018 

Conducts a retreat for the clergy of the Diocese of Port Pirie at Sevenhill, South Australia.

Friday 31st August 2018 – Saturday 1stSeptember 2018 

Attends the Creating a safe Church from within conference at the Campbelltown Catholic Club, Campbelltown.

Sunday 2nd September 2018 at 6:00pm 

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the 22ndSunday in Ordinary Time with the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Finbar’s Parish, Glenbrook.

Tuesday 4th September 2018 at 6:00pm 

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Thursday 6th September 2018 at 10:00am 

Attends the launch of the 2019 Social Justice Statement at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Parramatta.

Thursday 6th September 2018 at 5:30pm 

Confers the Bishop of Parramatta Student Excellence Awards at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Friday 7th September 2018 at 11:00am 

Celebrates annual CCD Mass with awards presentation at The Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton.

Posted on 17 August 2018.

 

