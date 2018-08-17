Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 18th August 2018 at 3:00pm

Delivers an address and presents on discussion panel on Migrant’s and Refugee’s and the Light of Christ Centre, Waitara.

Saturday 18thAugust 2018 at 5:00pm

Celebrates Mass for the 20thSunday in Ordinary Time at Our Lady of the Rosary Cathedral, Waitara.

Sunday 19th August 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 20thSunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 19th August 2018 at 5:00pm

Attends the Come and See event at the Seminary of the Holy Spirit, Harris Park.

Tuesday 21st August 2018 at 10:30am

Attends a the NSW Professional Standard Liaison Committee Meeting at the Polding Centre, Sydney.

Friday 24th August 2018 at 7:00pm

Celebrates Ritual Mass for the Conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Saturday 25th August 2018 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass for the 21stSunday in Ordinary Time at St Joseph’s Church, Megalong Valley.

Sunday 26th August 2018 at 9:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the 21stSunday in Ordinary Time at Sacred Heart Church, Blackheath.

Monday 27th August 2018 – Thursday 30thAugust 2018

Conducts a retreat for the clergy of the Diocese of Port Pirie at Sevenhill, South Australia.

Friday 31st August 2018 – Saturday 1stSeptember 2018

Attends the Creating a safe Church from within conference at the Campbelltown Catholic Club, Campbelltown.

Sunday 2nd September 2018 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the 22ndSunday in Ordinary Time with the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Finbar’s Parish, Glenbrook.

Tuesday 4th September 2018 at 6:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Thursday 6th September 2018 at 10:00am

Attends the launch of the 2019 Social Justice Statement at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Parramatta.

Thursday 6th September 2018 at 5:30pm

Confers the Bishop of Parramatta Student Excellence Awards at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Friday 7th September 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates annual CCD Mass with awards presentation at The Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton.

Posted on 17 August 2018.