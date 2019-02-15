Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 16 February
Celebrates Mass with the Profession of First Vows by Sr Mary Sophie Boffa CSFN at Holy Family of Nazareth, Marayong
Sunday 17 February
Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Tuesday 19 – Wednesday 20 February
Attends CSSA National Conference, Port Macquarie
Friday 22 February
Celebrates Mass for the Opening of the School Year at Catherine McAuley Westmead
Friday 22 February
Celebrates Mass with the Rite of Ordination to the Diaconate of Roderick Pirotta, Roque Dias, John Cinya and Thong Nguyen at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Tuesday 26 February
Attends ACRATH Conference at St Joseph’s Baulkham Hills
Thursday 28 February – Friday 1 March
Attends ACSJC Meeting
Saturday 2 March
Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Holy Spirit Parish, St Clair
Sunday 3 March
Celebrates Mass at the Bread of Life Fellowship, Seven Hills
Thursday 7 March
Attends Aboriginal Catholic Services at Emerton
Sunday 10 March
Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Sunday 10 March
Presides at the Rite of Election at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Tuesday 12 March
Attends the Bishops Commission for Social Justice, North Sydney
Sunday 17 March
Celebrates Mass for the 100th Anniversary of St Patrick’s Primary School, Blacktown at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown
Thursday 21 March
Attends NSW Bishops Meeting
Sunday 24 March
Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Sunday 31 March
Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
