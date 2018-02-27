Bishop Vincent visits Holy Family Services

Bishop of Parramatta, Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv and Parish Priest of St Andrew the Apostle Parish Marayong, Monsignor Ron McFarlane visited Holy Family Services, Marayong on the afternoon of Wednesday 7 February.

Meeting with the Registered Training Organisation (ID 91448) team at Holy Family Services of Sister Lucyna Fraczek, Father Henryk Zasiura and Alexandra Davis (CEO), Bishop Vincent and Monsignor Ron held discussions around the courses offered in Pastoral/Spiritual Care, Aged Care Support and Leadership and Management over afternoon tea.

Residents of Holy Family Services also enjoyed a blessing from Bishop Vincent.