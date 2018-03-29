Bishop Vincent washes 12 prisoners’ feet

Bishop of Parramatta, Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv has today washed the feet of 12 prisoners during the Mass of the Lord’s Supper at John Morony Correctional Complex.

The Mass was attended by 50 prisoners and staff including Catholic Chaplain, Edwin Galea, Governor of John Morony Correctional Complex, Ivan Calder and the Chief of Operations & Finance for the Diocese of Parramatta, Geoff Officer. This was Bishop Vincent’s third visit to the prison.

During the Mass, an inmate received the sacrament of Confirmation, with Bishop Vincent remarking, “I have said a number of Masses in prison before, but this is the first time I have Confirmed someone.”

The Gospel Reading (John 13:1-15) recalled Christ washing the feet of his disciples, “When he had washed their feet and put on his clothes again he went back to the table. ‘Do you understand’ he said ‘what I have done to you? You call me Master and Lord, and rightly; so I am. If I, then, the Lord and Master, have washed your feet, you should wash each other’s feet. I have given you an example so that you may copy what I have done to you.’”

The Washing of the Feet is an ancient tradition in the Catholic Church that imitates Christ washing the feet of the Twelve Apostles at the Last Supper.

At the conclusion of the Mass, Bishop Vincent chatted with the inmates and distributed prayer cards dedicated to St Maximilian Kolbe.