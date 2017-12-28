Bishop Vincent’s 2017 Christmas Message
Merry Christmas from Bishop Vincent Long and the Diocese of Parramatta
Darwin, the ‘Pope’s Koala’, celebrated his tenth birthday earlier this year. After a private audience with Pope Benedict XVI at Kenthurst Retreat Centre in 2008, Darwin the Koala had...
Dear brothers and sisters, “Though he was God, Jesus emptied himself, taking on the form of a servant and becoming like all human beings”. With these words, St Paul...
Christmas Mass and Reconciliation times across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains can be found here or by visiting: www.parracatholic.org Merry Christmas from the Diocese of Parramatta....