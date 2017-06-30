Bishops Announce Appointment of Plenary Council Executive Committee

Representatives who live and have worked in the Diocese of Parramatta to play key role in Plenary Council.

Source : ACBC Communications

The Bishops Commission for the Plenary Council today announced the names of those who have accepted appointment to the Plenary Council Executive Committee. Their appointment followed an extensive confidential process of consultation across the Australian Church to ensure diversity. Together they bring a variety of gifts, competencies and experience to the work of the Executive Committee.

The Committee will work closely with the Bishops Commission to ensure the successful preparation, celebration and implementation of the Plenary Council 2020. The Executive Committee membership with their home diocese is as follows:

Mr Daniel Ang – Broken Bay

Mr Shayne Bennett – Brisbane

Br Ian Cribb SJ – Broken Bay

Dr Gemma Cruz – Melbourne

Sr Moya Hanlen FDNSC – Sydney

Ms Sally Hood – Brisbane

Mr John Lochowiak – Adelaide

Dr Brigid McKenna – Hobart

Ms Sarah Moffatt – Adelaide

Sr Grace Roclawska CSFN – Parramatta

Rev Dr Ormond Rush – Townsville

Dr Debra Sayce – Perth

Mrs Theresa Simon – Sydney (Maronite Church)

Dr Nigel Zimmerman – Parramatta

The Plenary Council is a response to the call of Saint Pope John Paul II that the Church of the third millennium discerns what the Spirit has been saying and to put into practice pastoral plans with the help of the people of God to prepare for the future.

It also carries forward the call of Pope Francis for the Church to become truly synodal in its engagement with the whole Catholic community.

Archbishop Coleridge said that the Plenary Council will play a crucial role in shaping the Church’s future in Australia. ‘This is no time for the Church to be putting up signs that say “business as usual”. If we needed any proof, then the Royal Commission has shown that. We need to face the facts, and in the light of the facts, which aren’t always friendly, we have to make big decisions about the future. The Plenary Council will place the Church on a sound footing to respond to what is not merely an era of change but a change of era.’

Rev Dr Ian Waters, Senior Fellow of the Catholic Theological College, Melbourne will serve as Historical and Canonical Consultant to the Committee. Initially and on an ad interim basis the Committee will be chaired by Archbishop Mark Coleridge, Chair of the Bishops Commission.