Blacktown parishioners celebrate 63 years of marriage

CONGRATULATIONS! Jim and Eunice Priestley celebrate an amazing milestone of 63 years married on 9 October this year!

After they married they moved their young family to Blacktown in 1960 to the home they still live in today. They were on the parish council and supported Fr Byrne to build St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Parish, Marayong and establish the primary school in the mid 60’s where their children Susan, Stephen, Jennifer and Louise attended. They also have 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

When they retired they started to attend Mass at 7am at St Patrick’s Blacktown. They then asked Fr Arthur Bridge if they could plant a garden around the church and spent many happy hours planting and nurturing it. Due to age they are no longer able to attend Mass but do appreciate communion being brought to them each Sunday.

They love to read the parish bulletin to keep in touch with what is happening in their faith community and enjoy the occasional visits from Fr Peter and the other priests. They are an inspirational couple, with a delightful sense of humour, unwavering in faith, ever grateful for the simplest of pleasures and still passionate about gardening!

We at Mary Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown share their joy on this momentous occasion and wish them a splendid celebration! If you would like to wish them personally, please contact the parish office.

Written by Natalia Gabriel and published with permission of Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown.