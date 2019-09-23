Cardinal-elect Besungu: recognition of their work to give voice to the suffering people

Archbishop Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, is among the 13 cardinals that Pope Francis announced on Sunday, 1 September. They will be made cardinals on 5 October in the Vatican.

Archbishop Fridolin Ambongo Besungu said he was totally taken aback as he did not have any clue regarding his nomination. He came to know about it only from the people who started sending him messages of congratulation.

In brief remarks on the phone to Father Jean Pierre Bodjoko of Vatican News, the Capuchin archbishop explained that in his nomination he sees the recognition of the Pope and the Church for the work they are doing in “giving some voice to our people who suffer.”

In his nomination, the 59-year old archbishop also sees the recognition that the path they have chosen is the right one, which they must carry forward in order to bring hope to the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

While the people of Congo are happy to have a new cardinal, Archbishop Besungu said, it is also a way of encouraging the people in their struggle for a more dignified life.

