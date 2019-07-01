Catholic Youth Parramatta launch Music Ministry Masterclass

Calling Musicians, Worship Leaders, Youth Leaders & Aspiring Composers!

For the first time and delivered on demand – quality, tailored, formation in music ministry especially for the involvement and evangelisation of young people!

The Music Ministry Masterclass will be held on Saturday August 3 from 9.30am to 5pm at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 125 Barnier Drive, Quakers Hill.

Special Guests, Gus and Iggy, from the Diocese of Wollongong will headline a day of real-world music ministry formation for our Diocese – And with the support of our Vicar General and Director of Liturgy we have lined up Alice Bradshaw, Alison Ryan, Claire Brown and Matthew Bretania to lead us in the important topics below.

Evangelising through Music

Music and the Liturgy

Succession Planning for your Youth band

Leading Powerful Worship

Song-writing Techniques

Tips for Leading a Band

This is what you’ve been asking for. Register Now! Join the discussion! All participants will be invited to contribute to the parish mass that evening and join LIFTED Live feat. Gus and Iggy, the LIFTED Band and the whole creative team for a night of praise, worship, reconciliation and adoration into the night.

Note! This is not the very successful and comprehensive Diocesan Liturgy Conference but a chance to address some important topics and training that might increase the capacity of those wishing to reach young people through music in the liturgy and in praise and worship across our parishes, schools and movements.

REGISTRATION HAS OPENED – CHECK OUT THE WEBSITE HERE