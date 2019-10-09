CatholicCare is hiring! Manager of Family Relationship Services

Manager of Family Relationship Services (full-time)

About the Organisation

CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains (CatholicCare) is a not-for-profit organisation.

Our aim is to serve the community of the Catholic Diocese of Parramatta by overseeing the provision of high-quality social services operating according to the principles of Catholic Social Teaching. CatholicCare respects the dignity, worth, diversity, cultures and beliefs of all people and is renowned for its hands-on and practical approach to the service and pastoral care of people in this area.

About the Role

CatholicCare is seeking a Manager of Family Relationship Services – full time.

The role will provide management and leadership for the effective and efficient delivery of services in the Family Relationship Services including: Family and Relationships and Family Law Counselling and Education Services, Keeping Kids in Mind Services, and Solo Parent Services (SPS).

Responsibilities

Manage the Family Relationship Services, Family Law Counselling Services, the Keeping Kids in Mind Services, and Solo Parents Services across Western Sydney;

Deliver Family Relationship Services in accordance with the values of CCSS, the DSS funded Family Support Program, DSS accreditation standards, legal and legislative requirements;

Coordinate, plan and deliver appropriate services which build capacity, respond to community needs, and grow services;

Work co-operatively with other CCSS managers to develop internal referrals and client pathways to provide an integrated approach to service delivery;

Actively develop and support appropriate service linkage, referral, collaboration and consortium opportunities across the Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains community;

Manage the administration, employment of staff, budgeting, and statistical reporting on the Family Relationships and Sole Parent services;

Provide leadership and supervision to team members;

Provide support, and commitment, to the CCSS Leadership Team;

Manage the CCSS Buller Street site and liaise with other site managers/coordinators to ensure the sites are suitable for service delivery.

Duties

Service Delivery:

Lead the staff of the Family Relationship Services ensuring quality service provision and the achievement of set performance indicators and contractual obligations;

Actively participate in CCSS Managers meetings

Ensure organisational compliance of the program delivery with relevant funding body contractual and procedural requirements, CCSS Policies and Procedures, Employment, WHS legislation, Performance Management, Review and Quality Assurance requirements.

Program Management:

Monitor service outcomes, drive compliance requirements and lead continuous improvement within the above-mentioned programs and services according to contractual agreements;

Manage program statistics and prepare monthly reports for the Director of Social Services;

Represent the agency with nominated Government Departments and other networks, as directed;

Manage the marketing and promotion of the FRS services to the community;

Supervise client file management systems including annual audits;

Manage program delivery within budgetary guidelines;

Contribute effectively to tender bids and funding proposals by providing required information in time frames required;

Undertake other reasonable duties as required consistent with aims and objectives of the services.

Staff Management

Manage the recruitment, induction, training and professional development needs, annual performance management and regular reviews of staff within the services;

Manage the delivery of clinical and administrative supervision support to FRS and SPS teams;

Monitor and provide approval for relevant timesheets, TIL, leave and invoicing for Contracted Services.

Competencies

Sound knowledge of psychological and sociological theory and practice, and family law matters;

Ability to manage: the operation of services, lead teams, and provide effective supervision; budgetary processes and financial management; statistical records, report writing, client file management, and data management

Excellent communication skills – written and verbal;

Initiative to create opportunities in the development and implementation of programs to meet community needs, funding body and CCSS requirements

Ability to work flexibly and travel across 5 sites in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

Qualifications

Essential:

Minimum four-year degree in Social Work, Psychology or a Masters of Counselling;

Counselling training and experience;

Clinical Supervision training and experience;

Management Training and experience;

Experienced in facilitation and presentation in group settings.

Preferred:

Registration with peak body such as AHPRA, AASW, PACFA or similar;

Mediation/child inclusive practice trained /experience – preferred.

Join our team

To apply, please send your application and resume to megan.davies@ccss.org.au. Applications close by Thursday 24 October 2019.

Anyone interested in these positions will require a valid Working with Children’s Check.

Successful applicants are subject to a National Criminal Record Check.

Please contact us for a detailed Position Description

Only candidates with the right to work in Australia, and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks, should apply for this position.