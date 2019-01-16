CatholicCare is hiring! Head of Social Services Operations

Head of Social Services Operations

True 2IC opportunity

Genuine social impact

Assisting the state’s most vulnerable people

About the Organisation

CatholicCare is a faith-based not-for-profit social services provider that has been helping people, families and communities since 1986. CatholicCare work towards a world where people are safe, happy, well and connected with each other in inclusive communities, providing critical social services to individuals regardless of their religion, socioeconomic status, gender or ability.

With a turnover of approximately $10M and more than 171 staff, CatholicCare provides services to more than 3000 children, young people, individuals and families within Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains. The key service areas include disability and family services, counselling services and family support and hospital/ prison chaplaincy.

About the Opportunity

The Head of Social Services Operations is a true 2IC opportunity, critical to the continued success and optimisation of CatholicCare Social Services. The successful candidate will oversee the operational delivery of programs whilst providing support to the program managers in relation to service delivery and staffing issues.

For this appointment we are seeking a strong operational leader that can speak with confidence to service delivery improvement, best practice principles and team management.

About You

Reporting to the Executive Director, the successful candidate will:

Work as key member of the senior leadership team providing support, advice and confidence to the Executive Director relating to the social service delivery and operational matters

Bring a demonstrated ability to work within a defined lean budget and grow income in a complex and highly regulated market

Bring a demonstrated ability to consult, influence and liaise with stakeholders

Ensure best practice principles are implemented in the delivery of social services

Provide strong leadership to the program managers, and foster a culture of support, collaboration and high staff engagement

Have an understanding and commitment to the ethos and values of the Catholic Church

To be successful in this role, the appointed candidate will possess a track record of successful clinical operational leadership, preferably within the social services sector.





What’s on Offer



The successful applicant will be rewarded with an excellent remuneration package which includes not-for-profit Salary Packaging.

A supported learning, development and career plan will seal the package, as you will be encouraged and supported to drive your career to new heights with this prominent employer of choice.