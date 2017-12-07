Bishop Vincent
Christmas 2017 Mass Times
Christmas Mass Times
Christmas 2017 Mass Times
7 December 2017
Christmas Mass and Reconciliation times across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains can be found
here
or by visiting:
www.parracatholic.org
Merry Christmas from the Diocese of Parramatta.
Joseph Younes
ACYF
Watch ACYF Live!
For those who can’t attend the Australian Catholic Youth Festival in Homebush and the Domain, XT3 will be bringing the key events to you live and streamed over the...
Catholic Education
Staying safe on social media
Weekly Column from the Executive Director of Schools, Diocese of Parramatta If you have teenagers, then it’s a given that the Christmas break will involve connecting with their friends...
Around Australia
An update from Bishop Vincent Long about the Royal Commission
6 December 2017 Dear friends, Re: Royal Commission Update The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse will shortly release its final findings on public...
Bishop Vincent
‘Dear friends’ – Bishop Vincent’s Homily from 3 December 2017
Most Reverend Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv DD STL, Bishop of Parramatta Homily for the First Sunday of Advent in Year B 2017 at St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty...
