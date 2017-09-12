Crowdfunding campaign for asylum seekers launched

United in compassion, NSW Alliance for people seeking asylum to launch a campaign to assist people seeking asylum whose housing and living allowance has been severed by the Federal Government

The NSW Alliance for people seeking asylum (NAPSA), made up of four NSW based not for profit service providers: House of Welcome, Refugee Advice and Casework Service, Jesuit Refugee Service and the Asylum Seekers Centre, has recently announced they will together launch a crowdfunding campaign providing the opportunity for people to pitch in to help provide the basic necessities for survival for those affected by the latest act of Federal Government cruelty.

Recently, the Federal Government removed the safe housing and living allowance of approximately 100 people who have been held on Manus Island and Nauru and are now living in the Australian community. These people were brought to Australia because they urgently needed medical assistance. There are up to 400 people who may be affected by this cruel move, including 117 children and up to 50 babies who were born in Australia.

NAPSA members are united in horror at the latest act of cruelty by the Federal Government. Vulnerable people, some of whom have been subjected to the most significant trauma, will be left destitute and are being forced to consider being sent back to Manus or Nauru or returning to the country from which they are seeking our protection in 6 months’ time.

NAPSA is offering the people of NSW the chance to respond compassionately to this terrible situation, to ensure that people who arrived in Australia with serious medical conditions are not left homeless or without support.

NAPSA members will work together to ensure coordinated services provide legal assistance, casework, housing, food and living allowance necessary for survival to these extremely vulnerable people.

There are 20 people in NSW who have already had their living allowance removed without notice. They were given 21 days to find a safe place to sleep. They have been given work rights but their vulnerabilities, lack of English and traumatised backgrounds will make finding a job a challenging task. The Alliance aims to raise $93,000 to ensure that as a minimum, their basic needs can be met for the next 6 months.

NAPSA holds grave fears that the Federal Government will also remove the support provided to the remaining 300 people seeking asylum who are in family groups.

The four organisations in the NAPSA have a combined strength of 90 staff and 703 volunteers who are calling on the NSW community to support them in ensuring those affected will be kept off the streets and have their basic needs met.

Donors can contribute to the NAPSA crowdfunding campaign at: https://www.chuffed.org/project/compassion-over-cruelty-in-nsw

With thanks to St Francis Social Services.