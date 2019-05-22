CYP hosts dinner for Good Friday Night Walk volunteers

As a sign of appreciation for another successful Good Friday Night Walk, Catholic Youth Parramatta (CYP) gathered 100 volunteers for a Thank You Dinner at the Novotel Parramatta on Tuesday 21 May.

The CYP team of James Camden, Sr Rosie Drum mgl and Qwayne Guevara were joined by Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, in thanking the marshals, parish reflection groups and helpers for their support.

View images from the CYP Thank You Dinner here or below.

Following last year’s walk, a decision was made to split the walk into two different ‘routes of reflection,’ with one starting from Blacktown Parish and the other from Guildford Parish.

James Camden, Director, CYP, hopes that the dinner will be a starting point to thanking all the hard-working volunteers who help the CYP mission.

“Tonight is about us saying that you are so important to what we do, and you are so important to the possibility of so many young people meeting Jesus at the countless initiatives that are going on across the Diocese of Parramatta.

“You are not just volunteers who helped out on the Good Friday Night Walk, but in many cases, you are people slaving it out, multiple nights a week, on the weekend as well, in your own parishes, schools or movements.

“Without Chief Inspector Robert Fitzgerald [from Blacktown Police], without our first aid people, without our marshals in this room, and the tens of tens of volunteers at each parish this year, the night just wouldn’t have happened.

“My hope and prayer to many of our young people who participate is that they know how hard all of you work to make that night happen for them,” he said.

Bishop Vincent echoed James’ words of appreciation, and said that the Good Friday Night Walk’s success was due to CYP and the volunteers who help them.

“It was my third walk and I always look forward to it because it is such a wonderful, unifying event for the young people of our diocese.

“The idea has been a phenomenal success and it is due to everyone’s effort and especially the volunteers, whether you’re the wardens, the musicians, the people who prepared the reception at the various stations and, of course, the climax at the cathedral with a nice breakfast.

“I just want to say thank you to you for putting all your effort into it to make it a success and an inspiring event for our young people,” Bishop Vincent said.

Representatives from the eleven parishes who opened their churches during the Easter weekend were presented with certificates of appreciation from the CYP team and Bishop Vincent.

View images from the CYP Good Friday Night Walk here.

