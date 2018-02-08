Why my daughter is going to Santa Sophia

Kerrie Boland’s daughter Jessica will be one of the first students to start at Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta’s newest school, Santa Sophia Catholic College, Box Hill – and the whole family is excited.

“We want our children not only to get a great education, but have respect for others,” Kerrie said. “We are going in a journey and believe this school is the future – we are all so excited about this.”

Enrolments at Box Hill’s highly anticipated Catholic college are underway and the school has attracted much community and local media attention.

Foundation principal Mark De Vries said the school would use the best learning and teaching techniques.

“The school is special in that it will become a real community centre offering early learning, kindergarten to year 12, out of school hours care, a learning needs hub and post school pathways with tertiary and business partners,” he said.

When completed in 2020 at Terry Road, Box Hill, Santa Sophia Catholic College will accommodate 2 000 learners. Until then, the college is based temporarily in St John Paul II Catholic College, Schofields.

This article first appeared in the December 2017 print edition of Catholic Outlook.

At the request of Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, Catholic Outlook was printed in December 2017 to connect the Diocese and showcase the good works across the Diocese’s many agencies and ministries.