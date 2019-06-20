Diocese of Parramatta to host Wellington Archbishop

The Diocese of Parramatta is pleased to announce that it will host His Eminence, John Cardinal Dew, Archbishop of Wellington, for a lecture on Servant leadership in the spirit of St Francis.

The lecture will be held on Tuesday 16 July from 7pm at the Ailsa Mackinnon Community Centre at Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta. Entrance through Gate 7 on Ross Street.

Cardinal John Dew was appointed a Cardinal by Pope Francis. He is widely known and admired for his pastoral leadership, his vision and for striving to implement Pope Francis’ call that we become ever more a church of mercy and hope.

Following the lecture, there will be a short response by Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, followed by question and answer session.

The lecture is a contribution to the coming Plenary Council.

If you wish to attend, please RSVP by Friday 12 July to Br Mark O’Connor FMS, Vicar for Communications, Diocese of Parramatta – mark.oconnor@parracatholic.org