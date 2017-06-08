The FaithFeed: Anthony – God’s Incredible Trust in Us

Last Sunday, the Christian community celebrated the Feast of Pentecost, entering that first invitation of Jesus to his disciples to receive the Holy Spirit – God’s Spirit – so that they could go out and be channels of God in the world. Empowered by that same Spirit as our Baptismal gift, Christians today are called to go out and be the embrace of God’s loving presence and gift for the world.

The FaithFeed is an initiative of the Catholic community in Greater Western Sydney. It is a network for those aged around 25 – 39 who have an openness to conversation about life, faith & action in the world.

It includes:

Online Space

Link to regular stories of life & faith The FaithFeed Instagram, Facebook & Youtube feeds. Visit website here .

Key Events

Looking for a space where 25-39s gather? Join us at one of our studio audience events.

Future dates:

​

Date: 23 June, 27 October

Time: 7-9pm, live music & drinks from 6:30pm

Venue: MacKillop Hall, Cnr Grimwood and Randle St., Granville, 2142