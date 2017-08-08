Feast Day of St Mary of the Cross MacKillop, our Diocesan Patron

St Mary of the Cross MacKillop was proclaimed the Patron of the Diocese of Parramatta during the Diocese’s Silver Jubilee Mass of Thanksgiving at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta on Thursday 19 May 2011.

The proclamation of St Mary of the Cross MacKillop’s patronage was read during the Mass by His Excellency Giuseppe Lazzarotto, the then Apostolic Nuncio to Australia.

“The faithful people of the Diocese of Parramatta remember and continue to honour St Mary of the Cross MacKillop, Virgin,” Archbishop Lazzarotto said in the proclamation.

“Most Reverend Anthony Fisher OP, Bishop of Parramatta, has approved of those people recording the wishes of the community, in consultation with priests and people, to choose St Mary of the Cross, Virgin, as heavenly Patroness of the Diocese.”

In his Silver Jubilee Mass Homily, Bishop Anthony spoke of the particular link between St Mary of the Cross MacKillop and the Diocese.

“Not only did she labour amongst us in this life, but she interceded from heaven to bring about a miracle for one of our parishioners,” Bishop Anthony said. (see video below).

“No wonder our priests and people overwhelmingly asked for her as our patron.”

