First women members of Vatican department that oversees religious orders appointed

Pope Francis has named the first women members of the Vatican department that oversees religious orders.

On 8 July 2019, it was announced the Pope had named a raft of new appointments to the board of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, including seven women.

A Vatican spokesman confirmed to The Tablet that they are the first female members to hold such a position on the body.

With thanks to The Tablet and Christopher Lamb, where this article originally appeared.