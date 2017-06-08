Five Fun Facts about the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin

By Jordan Grantham, 8 June 2017
The clever Capuchin monkey was named after the Order of Friars Minor because of its brown colour. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Order of Friars Minor Capuchin (Capuchin Order) are in the Diocese of Parramatta, caring for Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton. Here are some fascinating facts about their Order.

The Order of Friars Minor Capuchin began as a reform of the Franciscan Friars, devoted to a more austere observance of their religious rule.

Bernardino Ochino, co-founder of the Capuchins. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

 

The Capuchins were effective missionaries in the Counter-Reformation; living lives of poverty and ministering to the working class.

The Capuchin Friars Van in Sydney has essential items for people sleeping rough.
Photo: Facebook.com/FriarsVan

 

The Cappuccino coffee is named after the Capuchin Order. It started in Vienna, originally named the ‘Kapuziner’. There was also a ‘Franziskaner’ or Franciscan coffee.

A creatively decorated cappuccino. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Capuchin Church in Vienna houses the Imperial Crypt, which is the resting place for members of the House of Habsburg, especially the Imperial Family.

The tomb of Empress Maria Theresia and Emperor Francis I. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

 

The Capuchin monkey is also named after the Order. The monkey’s brown appearance reminded Latin American explorers of the Order’s brown habit.

Capuchin monkey in Costa Rican jungle. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Tags

posted by Joseph Younes - Jun 8, 2017
Search our site

RELATED STORIES

Follow

Follow this blog

Get a daily email of all new posts.

Email address

First Name (*)

Last Name (*)