Five Fun Facts about the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin

The Order of Friars Minor Capuchin (Capuchin Order) are in the Diocese of Parramatta, caring for Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton. Here are some fascinating facts about their Order.

The Order of Friars Minor Capuchin began as a reform of the Franciscan Friars, devoted to a more austere observance of their religious rule.

The Capuchins were effective missionaries in the Counter-Reformation; living lives of poverty and ministering to the working class.

The Cappuccino coffee is named after the Capuchin Order. It started in Vienna, originally named the ‘Kapuziner’. There was also a ‘Franziskaner’ or Franciscan coffee.

The Capuchin Church in Vienna houses the Imperial Crypt, which is the resting place for members of the House of Habsburg, especially the Imperial Family.

The Capuchin monkey is also named after the Order. The monkey’s brown appearance reminded Latin American explorers of the Order’s brown habit.