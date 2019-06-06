Fr Rob Galea is back in Western Sydney

It is with great pleasure to announce that Fr Rob Galea will be back in the Diocese of Parramatta.

On Tuesday 11 June 2019 at 7.30pm, Fr Rob Galea will be leading a Praise and Worship Concert at Mary Immaculate Parish, Quakers Hill-Schofields. Fr Rob will be supported by band members Joseph Moorhouse and Zeb Fernandez.

All funds raised at this event will go towards the parish’s renovations project.

Fr Rob Galea is an ordained Catholic Priest and is currently serving in the Sandhurst Diocese in Victoria, after moving to Australia from Malta, his home country. He is a singer-songwriter with an international fan base. Apart from a series of recordings and CD releases, Fr Rob has been featured in national newspapers, magazines and TV shows around the world. He was a contestant in Australia’s The X Factor in 2015 and has recorded with several renowned artists such as pop idol Guy Sebastian, Ira Losco, Gary Pinto, Natasha Pinto and others.

After being selected to sing and write the English version of the official 2019 World Youth Day Panama theme song ‘Here I Am, The Servant of The Lord,’ the 2016 World Youth Day Krakow theme song ‘Blessed are the Merciful’, and the international version of the official 2008 World Youth Day Sydney song, ‘Receive the Power’, Fr Rob entered the realm of the cast of musicians having performed in some key events before an estimated single live audience of 1,000,000 people.

Whilst based in the Parish of St Kilian’s, Bendigo Fr Rob serves as a chaplain to the Catholic College (High School), and the local LaTrobe University campus.

Fr Rob is the founder and serving director FRG Ministry.

Fr Rob Galea has a significant evangelistic and outreach ministry, speaking and singing at schools, conferences and churches around Australia and the world.

Tickets for this event can be purchased from the Parish Office during office hours, or online with a small booking fee at www.maryimmac.org.au

Look forward to seeing you there.