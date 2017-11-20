GALLERY: African Catholics dance for the Lord

The African Catholic community burst with vibrant songs and colourful cultural dress on Sunday 5 November at the All African Mass to celebrate the All Saints of Africa Centre, Blacktown.

Msgr Ron McFarlane, Episcopal Vicar for Migrant Chaplaincies was Principal Celebrant of the Mass, concelebrated by Fr Christopher Antwi-Boasiako, the Chaplain of the African Catholic community, Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu and Fr Kene Onwukwe.

