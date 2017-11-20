GALLERY: African Catholics dance for the Lord

20 November 2017
Members of the African community at the All African Mass 2017. Image: Diocese of Parramatta

The African Catholic community burst with vibrant songs and colourful cultural dress on Sunday 5 November at the All African Mass to celebrate the All Saints of Africa Centre, Blacktown.

Msgr Ron McFarlane, Episcopal Vicar for Migrant Chaplaincies was Principal Celebrant of the Mass, concelebrated by Fr Christopher Antwi-Boasiako, the Chaplain of the African Catholic community, Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu and Fr Kene Onwukwe.

Watch video from the Mass here.

View images from the Mass below or click here.

0G0A2605

RELATED STORIES

Follow

Follow this blog

Get a daily email of all new posts.

Email address

First Name (*)

Last Name (*)