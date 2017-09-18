GALLERY: CCD Mass 2017

Special Religious Educators (SREs/catechists) from the Diocese of Parramatta gathered at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Seven Hills, for the annual Diocesan Confraternity of Christian Doctrine Mass on Friday 8 September 2017.

Bishop of Parramatta, Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv in his homily, thanked the catechists for their tireless work.

“I thank you most sincerely for the service you render to the young people in our schools and parishes. May Mary who is the example par excellence of faith, hope and love intercede for us and make us instruments of grace,” Bishop Vincent said.

View images from Migrant and Refugee Sunday 2017 below or click here.

READ: Bishop Vincent’s Homily from CCD Mass 2017

VIEW: Images from CCD Mass 2017

RELATED: Annual CCD Mass

Cecilia Zammit, Director of Confraternity of Christian Doctrine Parramatta (CCD), welcomed clergy and more than the 500 people assembled for the celebration on this feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

If you are interested in becoming an SRE/catechist please contact Maree Collis at the CCD Office, on (02) 9890 4731 or email mcollis@ccdparramatta.com.au.

For more information about CCD in the Diocese of Parramatta, please click here.