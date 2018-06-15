GALLERY: Deacon Chris’ moment of Joy

Christopher del Rosario was ordained a deacon by Most Rev Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv at an overflowing at St Monica’s Church, Richmond on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity Saturday night, 26 May 2018.

The Mass was a joyful celebration with clergy concelebrating from the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond, including Most Rev Richard Umbers, Auxiliary Bishop of Sydney. Seminarians from the Diocese of Parramatta’s Holy Spirit Seminary and the Archdiocese of Sydney’s Good Shepherd Seminary were also in attendance.

