GALLERY: Fr Suresh heads West

11 years to the day after arriving in Australia from India, Fr Suresh Kumar was installed as Parish Priest of Padre Pio Parish, Glenmore Park on Sunday 4 February 2018.

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, celebrated Mass with the installation and delivered the homily.

“Today, we have come together to celebrate a new beginning or a new chapter in the life of this community. After a period of discernment, preceded by some rather unsettling events, we are called to begin again through the leadership of Fr Suresh,” Bishop Vincent told the congregation.

“I am confident that he will rise to the new challenge and like a good steward, he will work with you in bringing forth treasures both old and new, for the benefit of the community. It will be an opportunity for us to build on the legacy of the past as well as to meet the new challenges of the future.

