GALLERY: LIFTED Live cracks 1,000 young people

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv and over 1,000 young people of the Diocese of Parramatta attended LIFTED Live in the Forecourt! at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta on Saturday 28 October, 2017.

The annual youth celebration of faith, diversity and creativity featured stages, bands, artists, stalls, food and amusements that showcased the young heart of the Catholic Church in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

WATCH: Lifted LIVE in the Forecourt 2017

View images from the event below or click here.

Thank you to…