Good Shepherd Sunday will be celebrated in Catholic parishes across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains this Sunday, 7 May. The Catholic Church invites you to pray for those you might know whom God may be calling to a priestly vocation and would benefit from your prayers.

A message from Fr John Paul Escarlan – Director of Priestly Vocations of the Diocese

All of us have a vocation—we are called to be saints! Pope Francis reminds us “all Christians are called to be missionaries of the Gospel!” In other words, every Christian is called to holiness. To help us achieve this Universal Call to Holiness (Lumen Gentium, Chapter V), we are called by God for a specific vocation—be it marriage, single life, holy orders (bishop, priest or deacon) or consecrated life as a religious, hermit, member of a secular institute or consecrated virgin.

God may be calling you to be His priests. Do not be afraid to say “YES”, like our Mother Mary, to follow God’s will—to be witnesses of His LOVE in this world as priests. The Holy Mother Church needs more holy and humble priests willing to go out of their comfort zones and be sent to proclaim the Good News of Jesus Christ.

To all young men in the Diocese of Parramatta, kindly open your hearts and your ears to the voice of Jesus Christ, the High Priest and Good Shepherd, calling you to be priests to selflessly serve His people through the Sacraments and through the preaching of the Gospel by your words and deeds.

If you feel that God may be calling you to the priesthood, talk to your parish priests or to me as the Director for Priestly Vocations in the Diocese of Parramatta. I look forward journeying with you in your discernment to the priesthood.

