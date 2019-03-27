Granville parishioners gather to farewell a stranger

Christopher Baker died alone.

He had no friends and no family to attend his funeral.

His one request when he passed away was to have his funeral performed in a Catholic Church.

Little did Christopher know that he would be farewelled by the generous parishioners of Holy Trinity Parish, Granville.

The funeral, held at the church on March 19, was meant to be held with just a priest.

Local funeral directors who were commissioned to carry out the funeral told parish priest Fr Andrew Bass that Christopher, who was not a parishioner, didn’t have any family or friends.

They also told Fr Andrew that Christopher had died alone in a nursing home outside of the Diocese of Parramatta.

That’s when Fr Andrew made an appeal to the parish.

“Fr Andrew decided to put the request out to parishioners during the weekend Masses and on our Facebook page,” Holy Trinity Parish Business and Projects Manager John Portelli said.

The appeal, posted on Holy Trinity Parish’s Facebook page, read “it is a beautiful part of our catholic [sic] faith that we pray for those who have died and are assured that they will in turn pray for us.”

The community responded positively to the post, “with over 100 reactions to the post, and over 50 comments from people sending prayers,” according to John.

“Sending prayers. Rest In Peace. I can’t be there but I will pause for 5 minutes and bid him [eternal] life with the lord,” Jamilla Gourley commented on the Facebook post.

“Dear Lord, receive his soul and present him to God the Most High,” Mary-Ann Laoulach also commented.

Fr Andrew encouraged parishioners to embrace Christopher as a response to the Corporal Works of Mercy.

The Corporal Works of Mercy are based off Christ’s teachings (Mt 25: 31-46) and are a model for Christians on how to treat others. They are “charitable actions by which we help our neighbours in their bodily needs,” according the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).

As well as feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, burying the dead is a work of mercy. The USCCB explain that “through our thoughts and prayers during these [difficult] times, we show our respect for life, which is always a gift from God, and comfort to those who mourn.”

When the day of the funeral arrived, over 40 parishioners including representatives from Delany College, turned up to pray for the repose of Christopher’s soul.

“It was beautiful. It was so nice to see so many people turn up to the funeral,” John said.

If a similar request were to be made to the parish, John believed that the parish would be happy to help out again.

“Our community is good at doing things like this. When an appeal is made, it is often taken on by parishioners with a similar response.

“Our faith recommends that we say prayers for the deceased, so it was special that the parish came together for someone they didn’t even know.

“I’d like to thank the parishioners for their support and their act of charity, and its importance during this season of Lent,” John said.

In his word of thanks in the parish bulletin, Fr Andrew commented that the funeral directors were overwhelmed by the generous response by parishioners.

“[They] said that it is a testament to the ‘tight knit community’ that we have in Granville,” Fr Andrew said.

“It is a mark of a parish that deeply cares for others and seeks to make known the spiritual and corporal works of mercy in a very generous and heartfelt way. Thank you.”

