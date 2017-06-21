Greg Whitby writes in today’s Sydney Morning Herald

“In Western Sydney, one in four school students attends a Catholic school. Some sections of the commentariat might not like it, but Catholic education is mainstream and we’re here to stay. Penny-pinching packs a punch on school spending, whether a student attends a low-fee systemic Catholic school or the state school over the road. School spending is smart money and needs-based funding that stands up to scrutiny is even smarter.”

Follow this link to read the full Sydney Morning Herald article, where this originally appeared 21 June 2017.