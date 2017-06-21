Greg Whitby writes in today’s Sydney Morning Herald

The Executive Director of the CEDP focused on children's futures in the school funding debate
Greg Whitby is Executive Director of Schools, Diocese of Parramatta.

“In Western Sydney, one in four school students attends a Catholic school. Some sections of the commentariat might not like it, but Catholic education is mainstream and we’re here to stay. Penny-pinching packs a punch on school spending, whether a student attends a low-fee systemic Catholic school or the state school over the road. School spending is smart money and needs-based funding that stands up to scrutiny is even smarter.”

Follow this link to read the full Sydney Morning Herald article, where this originally appeared 21 June 2017.

Tags

posted by Jordan Grantham - Jun 21, 2017

posted by Adrian Middeldorp - Jun 21, 2017
Search our site

RELATED STORIES

Follow

Follow this blog

Get a daily email of all new posts.

Email address

First Name (*)

Last Name (*)