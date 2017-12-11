We’re hiring! Accounts Officer

Accounts Officer - Chancery Office, Parramatta
The Catholic Church in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

Accounts Officer – Maximum Term position – 12 Months

Salary Range – $50-$55k pa

We’re seeking an experienced Accounts Officer to join our Finance Team based in Parramatta. This role will operate in a shared services environment assisting with all aspects of the accounts payable, receivable and adhoc project works.

Your key responsibilities will include

  • End to end processing of accounts payable & receivable
  • Process & coding of accounts payable invoices
  • Process payments & collection of debts
  • Managing administrative replenishment
  • Liaising with staff and management on accounts payable related queries
  • Assist in audit/compliance and provide month end/EOY support
  • Updating and maintaining vendor master files and setting up new vendors.
  • Assisting with related reconciliations, expenses analysis and ad hoc tasks
  • Reconciling AP control accounts.
  • Adhoc project works that include assisting with data migration in relation to new finance system implementation

You will bring

  • Sound experience in a full function of Accounts Payable/Receivable
  • Some experience in data migration to new financial systems
  • Previous experience in a medium volume environment
  • High level computer literacy in a variety of information systems and Microsoft excel
  • High attention to detail and accuracy and ability to multi-task, manage competing priorities and meet deadlines
  • Excellent written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills
  • An understanding and commitment to the ethos and values of the Catholic Church

About us

The Diocese of Parramatta is home to more than 330,000 Catholics and is one of the fastest growing diocese in Australia.  The Diocese is made up of 47 parishes, 83 Catholic schools, and more than 45,000 students and includes a number of agencies which assist the Bishop in the pastoral care of the community.

Please send your resume and covering letter when applying to careers@parra.catholic.org.au

Applications should include a Resume/CV and a Cover Letter

Applications close 15th December 2017

Interviews will be scheduled before Christmas with a start date in January 2018.

