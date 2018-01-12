We’re hiring! Archives and Records Manager

The Role

The Diocese of Parramatta seeks a suitable, committed and experienced Archives and Records Manager who will be responsible for: the secure electronic and physical storage of Diocesan records and archives; to develop, implement, evaluate and improve records management policies, processes and systems; to help with the roll-out of the new Electronic Documents and Records Management System (EDRMS); and to train and support staff with records and information management across the Diocese, its ministries, agencies and parishes.

Key Responsibilities

Key responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Manage a hybrid system of electronic and physical records and archives

Provide expert records management support and advice to staff as required

Respond to search queries from both internal and external stakeholders

Oversee the management of documentation including scanning and registering documents into the EDRMS

Adhere to legislative requirements, ISO Standards, and any other policies and standards

Sentence, archive and reference Diocesan records

Person description

Substantial experience as a records or archives manager or similar role.

Tertiary qualifications in records or archives management or a related discipline or substantial hands on relevant experience.

Substantial experience in electronic document management and record systems (EDRMS), such as HPE Content Manager (TRIM), and the use of Business Classification Schemes, Retention and Disposal schedules.

Previous demonstrated experience in implementing a new records management system (desirable).

Sound understanding of contemporary relevant standards, policies best practice and legislation pertaining to records and archives management.

Experience in delivery of training to staff.

Ability to maintain a high level of confidentiality and discretion.

An understanding and commitment to the ethos and values of the Catholic Church.

About Us

The Diocese of Parramatta is home to more than 330,000 Catholics and is one of the fastest growing dioceses in Australia. The Diocese of Parramatta is made up of 47 parishes, 83 Catholic schools, and more than 45,000 students and includes a number of agencies which assist the Bishop of Parramatta in the pastoral care of the community.

To apply please email careers@parra.catholic.org.au.

Applications should include a Résumé/CV and a Cover Letter

Applications close 2nd February 2018

Interviews will be scheduled the week commencing 5th February 2018.

Only candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.