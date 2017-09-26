We’re hiring! Parish Business and Project Manager

The Role

Reporting to the Parish Priest, and exercising pastoral concern in all aspects of the position, the Parish Business and Project Manager’s primary responsibility is to assist the Parish Priest with administration, and in collaboration with parishioners, work closely with the parish in fulfilling its mission. You will be responsible for the management of day-to-day activities of the parish including property development, strategic development, financial administration, contractual obligations, building and maintenance administration, the coordination of the pending merger of the parishes & also other operational support services when required, allowing the Parish Priest to be available to carry out his priestly ministry.

This position is a full-time role working five days per week between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The Parish Business and Project Manager will work collaboratively with clergy, parishioners, other stakeholders of the parish, and the Principals of Delany College, Holy Trinity Primary School, and Holy Family Primary School. Central to this role will be your ability to promote a shared understanding of the mission and purpose of the parish, and to encourage a sense of belonging in the parish and an enthusiasm for the evangelising mission of the parish as part of the Catholic Church.

Key Requirements

The Parish Business and Project Manager will ideally possess the following knowledge, qualifications and experience:

Is a fully initiated and active participant in the worship and life of the Catholic Church.

Understanding of the Catholic Church, its mission and its unique challenges and opportunities, and familiarity with Canon Law.

Experience in the following areas: financial administration, business administration, operations management, building and facilities management, and office management.

Proven experience and efficiency in business administration.

Strong communication skills, and an ability to develop strong working relationships.

Application Process

Applications must include:

A cover letter Statement which addresses each of the above key requirements (no more than 2-3 Pages) Resume

Please send your completed application to careers@parra.catholic.org.au

Applications close Wednesday, 11th October 2017