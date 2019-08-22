Holy See-Vietnam talks in the Vatican

The two sides will address bilateral relations, some aspects of ecclesial life and the future visit of Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The Holy See and Vietnam are starting two days of talks in the Vatican on Wednesday, the Holy See’s Press office said on Tuesday

“As previously agreed, the Eighth Meeting of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam/Holy See Joint Working Group will be held in the Vatican from 21 to 22 August,” said a statement by the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni.

He said, “The meeting is intended to develop and advance bilateral relations, focusing in particular on some aspects of the ecclesial life of the country as well as issues regarding the status and mission of the resident Papal Representative in Vietnam and the visit of His Eminence Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, to take place in the near future.”

“The Vietnamese delegation will be led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. To Anh Dung, and that of the Holy See by Rev. Msgr. Antoine Camilleri, under-secretary for Relations with States,” the statement said.

