Ignitian Spirituality and Encountering God in the Ordinary

Can we encounter God in the ordinary if “no one sees the face of God and lives”? If we truly assent to God being everywhere, then we can infer that God willfully, purposefully, and intelligently insinuates himself into our everyday lives.

While journeying to Rome, Bishop Barron was struck by this fundamental principle of Ignatian spirituality as it relates to his life.

Bishop Robert Barron is the founder of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries and Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

With thanks to Word on Fire.