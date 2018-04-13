Kenthurst family left homeless after Easter fire

Please help the Zendehdel family rebuild their lives, and home, by donating today.

On 30 March, the Zendehdel family came home to find their family home was on fire and everything they owned had been destroyed.

Not only has the Zendehdel family lost many memories and family belongings of deep sentimental value, they have also lost their home, and are now in dire need of basic human necessities – including accommodation, food and clothing. The Zendehdel family are part of the St Madeleine’s Primary School community, with a child enrolled at that school.

Please donate today, and help the Zendehdel family rebuild their lives.

With your help, the community of St Madeleine’s Primary hope to raise $5,000, which will provide some basic needs – including new clothes, some food and a bed to sleep – and will allow the Zendehdel family to focus on rebuilding their lives, home and new memories.

They can’t do this without you. Please donate today, and give the Zendehdel family a second chance for a family home.

Visit gofundme.com/thezendehdel-family to donate now.

Thank you for your support.