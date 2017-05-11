Our Lady of Fatima Procession 2017

Come celebrate 100 years since the apparition of Our Lady of Fatima with a huge procession from Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral, Harris Park to St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

The celebration is on Saturday 13 May 2017, coinciding with Pope Francis’ visit to Fatima, Portugal and the canonisation of Francisco and Jacinta, two of the children to whom the Mother of God appeared that fateful day in rural Portugal.

Pope Francis has a strong devotion to Our Lady of Fatima and was reported to be a frequent visitor to a shrine to Our Lady of Fatima in Buenos Aires.

The Feast and Procession are the day before Mother’s Day in Australia. Families are encouraged to bring their mothers to celebrate the greatest Mother of all time.

Watch the video below

Details

9am Liturgy of Our Lady – Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral, Harris Park

9.30am Procession to St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

11am Mass of the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

12pm BBQ Lunch in the Cathedral cloister area

Full detail and live updates: www.facebook.com/OurLadyofFatima100Years