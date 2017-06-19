Latest Appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta:
Very Rev Peter G. Williams
Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia from 17 June, 2017 for three years.
Very Rev Christopher de Souza
Vicar General from 17 June, 2017 for three years.
Rev Mons Ron McFarlane
Chancellor (Administration) from 1 July, 2017 for three years.
Sr Catherine Ryan RSM
Chancellor (Ministries) from 1 July, 2017 for three years.
Very Rev Peter Blayney
Episcopal Vicar for Canonical Matters from 17 June, 2017 for three years.
Very Rev Wim Hoekstra
Episcopal Vicar for Priests from 17 June, 2017 for three years.
Rev Monsignor Ron McFarlane
Episcopal Vicar for Migrant Chaplaincies and Pastoral Associates from 17 June, 2017 for three years.
Sr Ailsa McKinnon RSM
Vicar for Consecrated Life from 17 June, 2017 for three years.
Very Rev John McSweeney
Episcopal Vicar for Deacons from 17 June, 2017 for three years.
Very Rev Paul Roberts
Episcopal Vicar for Evangelisation from 17 June, 2017 for three years.
Very Rev Christopher de Souza
Episcopal Vicar for Education and Formation from 17 June, 2017 for three years
Very Rev Peter G. Williams
Episcopal Vicar for Social Welfare from 17 June, 2017 for three years.