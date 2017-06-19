Latest Appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta:

Very Rev Peter G. Williams

Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia from 17 June, 2017 for three years.

Very Rev Christopher de Souza

Vicar General from 17 June, 2017 for three years.

Rev Mons Ron McFarlane

Chancellor (Administration) from 1 July, 2017 for three years.

Sr Catherine Ryan RSM

Chancellor (Ministries) from 1 July, 2017 for three years.

Very Rev Peter Blayney

Episcopal Vicar for Canonical Matters from 17 June, 2017 for three years.

Very Rev Wim Hoekstra

Episcopal Vicar for Priests from 17 June, 2017 for three years.

Rev Monsignor Ron McFarlane

Episcopal Vicar for Migrant Chaplaincies and Pastoral Associates from 17 June, 2017 for three years.

Sr Ailsa McKinnon RSM

Vicar for Consecrated Life from 17 June, 2017 for three years.

Very Rev John McSweeney

Episcopal Vicar for Deacons from 17 June, 2017 for three years.

Very Rev Paul Roberts

Episcopal Vicar for Evangelisation from 17 June, 2017 for three years.

Very Rev Christopher de Souza

Episcopal Vicar for Education and Formation from 17 June, 2017 for three years

Very Rev Peter G. Williams

Episcopal Vicar for Social Welfare from 17 June, 2017 for three years.