Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta:

Rev Oliver Aro MSP

Parish Priest of Mary Immaculate Parish, Quakers Hill from 4 July 2019 for a term of six years.

Rev Bolar Barretto OFM Cap

Assistant Priest of Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton from 31 July 2019.

Anthony Goonan

Chief Executive Officer, Catholic Diocese of Parramatta Services Limited from 19 August 2019.