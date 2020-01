Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta:

Mr Peter Loughane

Executive Director, CatholicCare, Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains, from 13 January 2020 for a period of three years.

Mr Geoff Officer

Chief of Operations & Finance, Diocese of Parramatta, from 2 March 2020 for a period of five years.