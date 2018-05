Catholic Life Blacktown boy joins Holy Spirit Seminary Andrew Spiteri is one of two new seminarians at Holy Spirit Seminary, Harris Park in 2018. The Blacktown boy from a Maltese-Australian family is very grateful for the chance...

Catholic Life Caritas supporting marginalised communities three years after Nepal earthquake Three years after the Nepal earthquake, which killed 9,000 people and injured more than 22,000, Caritas Australia continues to restore infrastructure, livelihoods and community wellbeing in the earthquake...

Around Australia Time for Schooling to Keep Up Weekly Column from the Executive Director of Schools, Diocese of Parramatta If you believe the newspaper headlines, our schools are headed for a shake-up. The recently announced curriculum...