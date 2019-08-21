Less than 10 days to go before Vinnies Community Sleepout

Vinnies is urging individuals and teams from across Western Sydney to take advantage of the final days to sign up for the Vinnies Community Sleepout, helping to change the lives of thousands of people who reach out to the St Vincent de Paul Society for support.

There’s still time to register for the second annual Western Sydney Community Sleepout, taking place at Western Sydney University’s Parramatta South Campus on Friday 30 August.

With more than 116,000 people experiencing homelessness across Australia on any given night, including thousands of people in Western Sydney who are living in crowded dwellings, bunking with family or friends, living out of their cars or sleeping rough, there’s a growing demand on Vinnies services that offer a ‘hand up’ to those at risk.

All funds raised through the Western Sydney Community Sleepout will help fund St Vincent de Paul Society programs and services that support locals doing it tough and prevent them from experiencing homelessness.

So far, the Community Sleepout has raised over $33,000 of the $80,000 fundraising goal to assist Vinnies Conferences and Community Hubs in Penrith, Blacktown and Harris Park in providing material support, information and connections that struggling families need to help them get back on their feet.

“We encourage everyone in the community to get involved and show their support for those in need,” said St Vincent de Paul Society Parramatta Central Council President, Anne Stanfield.

“Homelessness can happen to anyone, and this event is an opportunity for the Western Sydney community to learn more about the issues that can lead to homelessness and how they can help prevent it from happening in the first place,” Ms Stanfield said.

“It’s also an opportunity to support the good works of Vinnies in local communities through fundraising and fostering awareness, and I encourage everyone to either join us on 30 August, or sponsor a friend or family member to do the Vinnies Community Sleepout.”

The Community Sleepout follows on from the record success of the Vinnies CEO Sleepout, which saw over $7.9 million raised nationally on 20 June. Now local communities have the opportunity to support those who need it most in their own backyards.

Participants will experience a night of information, discussion and experiential activities, before bedding down on within the campus to experience just a taste of what it’s like to sleep rough for a night.

Register to participate, sponsor a participant, donate to the event or learn more about the initiative at www.communitysleepout.org.au/western-sydney

With thanks to the St Vincent de Paul Society NSW.